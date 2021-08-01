Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,189 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,818,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.