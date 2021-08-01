Virtu Financial LLC Sells 119 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $475.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.30. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

