Virtu Financial LLC Sells 21,546 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $247.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

