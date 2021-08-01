Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 113,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. 5,804,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

