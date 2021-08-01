Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $801,048,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

V stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. 5,804,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

