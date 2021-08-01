Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.04. 1,406,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,136. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.96, a P/E/G ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.