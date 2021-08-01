Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 792,878 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $351,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 354,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.80. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.