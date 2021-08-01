Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 178.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 146,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,190. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21.

