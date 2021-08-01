Vivid Financial Management Inc. Takes $938,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,674 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,940,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,647,129. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

