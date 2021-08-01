VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $949,779.98

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $949,779.98 and approximately $866.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

