Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-$231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.74 million.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 566,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,679. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

