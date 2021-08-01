Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 24.34 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 14.40 and a fifty-two week high of 29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of 26.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5917 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

