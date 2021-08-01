Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,949 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Corteva by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.