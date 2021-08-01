Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPEV opened at $40.53 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

