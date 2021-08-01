Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.76. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITE. Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

