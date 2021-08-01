Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $495.87 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00005638 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $495.87 million and $2.20 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014463 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00791504 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00087293 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

