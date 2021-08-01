Wagerr Market Capitalization Hits $7.63 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $7,882.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.62 or 0.00424162 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,502,503 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

