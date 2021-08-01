Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.71 on Friday. Waitr has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $190.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of -3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

