Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 91,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

