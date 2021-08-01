Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of WD opened at $103.48 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

