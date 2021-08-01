Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

WRE stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

