Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $159.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.06.

Shares of WM opened at $148.26 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

