Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WAT stock opened at $389.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.40. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $394.02.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.80.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

