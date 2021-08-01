Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

AAPL stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

