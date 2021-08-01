Wedbush Cuts Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target to $12.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $27.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. Atreca has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.