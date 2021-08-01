Wedbush Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,424.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $25.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $100.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $27.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $111.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

