Wedbush Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $177.82. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 29.7% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

