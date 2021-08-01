Wells Fargo & Company Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

AVTR stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

