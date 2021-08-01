Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $86.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

