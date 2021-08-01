West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-5.545-$-3.879 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.57 billion-$9.91 billion.

WJRYY stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.28. West Japan Railway has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $63.98.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. Research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.