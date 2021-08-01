Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

