Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $10.36 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

