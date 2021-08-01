Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

