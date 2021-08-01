Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

