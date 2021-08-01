Whitestone REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $8.85 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

