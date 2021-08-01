Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRWSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.