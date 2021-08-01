WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,004,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

