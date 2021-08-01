WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,528,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,035,460. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

