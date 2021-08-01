Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Woodcoin has a market cap of $371,788.41 and approximately $70,064.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,233.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,659.66 or 0.06450198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.04 or 0.01329108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.67 or 0.00353290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00127743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.81 or 0.00596131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00356866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00289099 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

