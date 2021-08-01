xBTC Price Tops $0.29 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $390,097.50 and approximately $308.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One xBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00135416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,498.53 or 0.99832387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00835274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 1,341,585 coins and its circulating supply is 1,336,048 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

