Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,090 shares of company stock worth $10,658,144 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

