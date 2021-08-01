Xiotri 1-Day Volume Hits $119.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Xiotri coin can now be bought for about $119.78 or 0.00301326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xiotri has a market cap of $529,180.28 and $119.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00055588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.91 or 0.00794739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091160 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

