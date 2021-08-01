Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,923. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

