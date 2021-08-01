YAM (YAM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,728.00

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major exchanges. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00783182 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00039655 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

