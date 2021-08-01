Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.49 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.