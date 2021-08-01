Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

YGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.36 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.32 million and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.