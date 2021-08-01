YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $417,968.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 21% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $417,968.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

