Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.20. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $248.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -340.97 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $91.00 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

