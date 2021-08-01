Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $98.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.37 million to $106.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $405.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $428.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 111,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

