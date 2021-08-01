Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will report $46.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.55 million to $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment posted sales of $41.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $185.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.26 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.38 million, with estimates ranging from $203.57 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%.

MNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,819 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,320. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

